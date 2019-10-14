Chief Minister Punjab regularises 3,400 employees of Rescue 1122

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday announced to regularize the services of 3400 employees of the Rescue-1122, in two weeks who had served for three years

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) : Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday announced to regularize the services of 3400 employees of the Rescue-1122, in two weeks who had served for three years.

He announced this at a ceremony held to mark the completion of 15 years of Punjab Emergency Service Rescue-1122 at Emergency Services Academy, Tokhar Niaz Baig here.

The CM cut the cake and appreciated the professional capabilities and skills of rescuers.

Addressing the ceremony, the Chief Minister said that service structure would be implemented within two weeks and also announced to restore 50 percent emergency allowance of the rescuers.

He also announced to restore the emergency allowance on which, 50 percent deduction as imposed in 2017.

Usman Buzdar said the dream of Punjab Emergency Service had been materialized, adding that credit goes to DG Rescue-1122 Dr Rizwan Naseer.

The officials of Rescue-1122 have made it as one of the best institutions in the country.

The Rescue-1122 officials are lucky as they are getting blessings of Allah Almighty and prayers of the people while performing their duties, he added.

He expressed the satisfaction that emergency services academy was a qualitative institution of the Punjab province which was also providing high-quality training facilities to rescuers of other provinces.

He disclosed that the scope of Rescue-1122 was being extended from districts to all the tehsils in phases and appreciated that record of average seven-minute response time has been maintained.

Similarly, it is also an honour that it has been granted the status of the first registered institution of emergency services by the United Nations among SAARC countries.

Punjab emergency services and emergency services academy was a model for other SAARC countries, he added.

Meanwhile, the response time of motorcycle emergency service is also a record. He said that Rescue-1122 had helped 75 lakh people in different emergency situations in Punjab and was is also praiseworthy that properties worth billions of rupees had been secured through fire and rescue services and immediate response was given in 135,000 fire emergencies.

The rescuers should continue public services, all the resources of the Punjab government would be available for them, he said. "I am confident that Rescue-1122 will not only maintain its high-standard of delivery but will further improve it," he added.

DG Rescue-1122 Dr Rizwan Naseer also addressed the function.

Nadeem Baraa MPA, former Federal Secretary Sohail Ahmad and a large number of rescuers were also present on this occasion.