Chief Minister Punjab Reviews Development Schemes For South Punjab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 21, 2022 | 10:36 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday presided over a meeting to review new initiatives under the public sector development programme and south Punjab related ongoing development schemes

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday presided over a meeting to review new initiatives under the public sector development programme and south Punjab related ongoing development schemes.

Punjab Minister for Finance Hashim Jawan Bakht, Punjab Irrigation Minister Mohsin Khan Leghari, Punjab chief secretary and others attended the meeting while Additional Chief Secretary (south Punjab) participated through video link.

During the meeting, Chairman Planning & Development and secretaries of Irrigation and Civil & Works departments briefed about the projects' details.

The chief minister directed to expedite development work, adding that a new phase of the Naya Pakistan Manzaleen Aasan Programme would be started soon.

He said that the new PSDP schemes should be identified at the earliest for sending recommendations to the Federal government before March 31.

He said that different roads repair and expansion projects including Bahawalnagar-Minchinabad, Minchinabad-Donga Hayat, Tirinda Muhammad Panah-Muzaffargarh, Multan-Jalalpur Pirwala and Burewala-Mian Channu would be completed along with the DG Khan's northern bypass. Similarly, the roads expansion projects namely Karamdad Qureshi-Layyah, Jampur-Dajjal, Chiniot Pindi Bhattian would also be started soon to facilitate the daily travellers, he added.

