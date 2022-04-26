Chief Minister Punjab reviews law & order situation, Ramazan package implementation

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday chaired a meeting to review the law and order situation in the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday chaired a meeting to review the law and order situation in the province.

Chief Secretary, IG police, ACS (Home) and chairman P&D were present.

The CM directed to ensure foolproof security of mosques, imambargahs and other places of worship along with indiscriminate action against criminals, said a handout issued here.

He directed to ensure protection of life and property of the people. The CM was also briefed about progress on development schemes.

The meeting reviewed steps for providing relief to the masses including the execution of the Ramazan package.

The chief minister directed to ensure the provision of eatables to buyers at affordable rates, adding that the benefits of the Ramazan package should reach the general public. No leniency in the provision of quality edible to consumers would be tolerated and the relief process would be continued with full vigour.

The CM asked to ensure smooth execution of affairs in government offices and reiterated that no leniency would be tolerated in the solution of public problems.

Similarly, qualitative and timely completion of ongoing projects should be ensured and no compromise would be made on the standard of development projects, he concluded.