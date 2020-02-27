Chief Minister Punjab reviews measures regarding corona virus

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar chaired an important meeting at Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education Department about the steps taken by the Punjab government to deal with the threat of coronavirus

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar chaired an important meeting at Specialized Healthcare & Medical education Department about the steps taken by the Punjab government to deal with the threat of coronavirus.

The chief minister directed effective monitoring and and vigilance of different entry points. He said that additional staff of the health department had been deputed at airports for passengers' screening but strict monitoring of entry points was also essential.

He said that cabinet committee would be constituted immediately to review coronavirus situation. This committee would be comprised of all stakeholders to daily review steps after monitoring the situation.

He approved to immediately procure necessary equipment relating to corona virus, adding that Rs236 million had been released by the Punjab government.

The corona virus diagnostic facility is available in Punjab and there was no corona virus patient in the province, he added.

The meeting also decided to launch a vigorous awareness campaign.

The chief minister said an isolation ward of 75 beds had been set up at PKLI and another isolation unit of 35 beds was also set up in Mayo Hospital.

Similarly, isolation ward was established in Services Hospital and such wards were being set up in the hospitals of northern and southern Punjab. He directed to implement the decisions within 24 hours and a report be submitted to CM Office.

He also directed to adopt all necessary precautionary measures at airports and other points.

He said "Situation is normal in Punjab but we would have to remain fully vigilant." He asked the line departments to complete their preparations for dealing with any possible situation and implementation on WHO's SOPs be ensured.

Secretary Primary & Secondary Healthcare informed that 82 thousand cases had been surfaced in the world, including 78 thousand in China, and 33 thousand patients had been recovered.

Provincial Ministers Dr Yasmeen Rashid, Samiullah Ch, Dr Muhammad Akhtar Malik,Hashim Jawan Bakhat, Mussarat Jamshed Cheema MPA, Chief Secretary, ACS (Home)and others attended the meeting.