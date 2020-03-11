UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Punjab Reviews Performance Of Cooperative Department

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 11:24 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ):Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar chaired a meeting on Wednesday to review performance of The Cooperative Department and the Punjab Provincial Cooperative Bank Limited.

The meeting approved steps to make the Cooperative Department an active entity and also decided to lift ban on registration of agri-cooperative societies.

The chief minister said that a ban on registration of housing cooperative societies would continue while non-functional agri-cooperative societies would be restored. Similarly, The Punjab Provincial Cooperative Bank Limited would be revamped to strengthen the agri-economy.

He said that a professional and talented candidate would be appointed on merit to the post of the bank president.

The meeting also approved decrease in the number of bank's board of directors from 39 to 15. The chief minister ordered that surplus funds of Punjab Cooperative Board for Liquidation be best utilised and farmers service centres of Cooperative Department be operationalised soon.

He also called for details of approved vacant posts in the Cooperative Bank and Cooperative Department at the earliest. The incumbent government would boost cooperative movement and the Cooperative Department would be fully patronised to strengthen the agri-economy, he assured.

The chief minister was briefed that 29,188 agri-cooperative societies and 258 cooperative housing societies were registered in Punjab while a ban had been imposed on the registration of new cooperative societies since 1997.

Provincial Law Minister Raja Basharat, Cooperative Minister Mehr Muhammad Aslam Bharwana, Secretary Cooperative, Chairman Punjab Cooperative Board for Liquidation, acting president The Punjab Provincial Cooperative Bank Limited and others attended the meeting.

