Chief Minister Punjab Reviews Progress Of Irrigation Dept Development Schemes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 07:49 PM

Chief Minister Punjab reviews progress of irrigation dept development schemes

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday chaired a meeting about the irrigation department at his office to review the progress on development schemes

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ):Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday chaired a meeting about the irrigation department at his office to review the progress on development schemes.

The CM directed to accelerate the pace of development work on ongoing schemes for their timely completion and appreciated the performance of the irrigation department.

The meeting decided to overcome the illegal practice of pumping out the canal water as the CM directed to constitute a committee to review rules for the extension of canal command areas. This committee will submit its comprehensive recommendations at the earliest.

It was further decided to devise a policy for retrieving illegal occupation of areas adjoining the canals and the CM directed that the policy should be presented according to the time frame.

The CM further directed to take immediate steps to transfer the control of the Chashma Right Bank Canal to the irrigation department, adding that the summary be given final shape quickly.

Meanwhile, the meeting was told that feasibility reports have cleared the construction of small dams in the areas of Hathi Morr, Talang Ban and Khantak/Jalebi Morr in Koh-e-Suleman. Funds will be provided immediately for these projects.

The CM directed to provide resources for the Chobara Branch phase-II adding that work should be started for the restoration of Gang Nullah under the Vohwa Development Project. The construction of the spur of Lalu Dera Shah will be started soon and the irrigation, drainage, rivers act will be presented before the cabinet for approval.

The meeting gave in-principle approval to the electronic collection of abyana and the CM asked the resource mobilization committee under the finance minister to examine the e-abyana system. This committee will submit detailed recommendations.

Finance minister Hashim Jawan Bakht, Irrigation Minister Mohsin Leghari, chairman P&D, secretaries of finance and information departments and others attended the meeting.

