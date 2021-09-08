UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Punjab Reviews Progress On Health Dept Related Development Projects

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday chaired a meeting at his office to review progress on health department related development projects

The meeting also dilated on the provision of Sehat Insaf cards to the whole of the population in Punjab.

Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, Advisor (Health) Muhammad Hanif Pitafi, Principal Secretary to CM, secretaries of finance, P&D, specialized health & medical education, Primary & secondary health and others attended the meeting.

The CM issued directions for speedy completion of ongoing projects adding that three new trauma centres and the emergency block will be started in Lahore. A 200-bed new emergency block would be erected in the services hospital along with an improvement in medical and building facilities.

He directed to submit the hospital's emergency block and building structure plans within seven days along with the master plan of doctors and paramedics residences.

The participants deliberated upon the proposal to construct three separate residential towers for doctors and other staff.

The CM said that another 300-bedded trauma centre and the emergency block would be built over 56-Kanal land in front of Jinnah Hospital. Meanwhile, a 1000-bed hospital would also be built at Ferozpur Road over 123 Kanal with a separate block of 200 beds for Thalassemia patients.

A 300-bed trauma centre and the emergency block would be constructed in the hospital, the CM told and directed to timely dispose of allied matters. State of the art facilities would be provided in new emergency blocks and trauma centres to meet the growing needs of the provincial metropolis, he stated.

The CM directed to expedite work on mother and child hospitals being constructed in far-flung areas to attend to the patients' medical needs.

The mother and child hospitals should be completed according to their timeframe, he continued. The foundation stone of the mother and child hospital would be laid soon in Attock while the areas have been identified in Rajanpur and Bahawalnagar districts for this project, he said.

Similarly, a mother and child hospital would be made functional in Mianwali next year while the project tendering process of the mother and child hospital in Layyah had been started.

Along with it, the mother and child block would be completed early in Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, he said and affirmed that the project was very important to protect the health of mother and child.

No notable health project could be finished in the past which resulted in increasing the death rate, the CM lamented and announced that Punjab Agriculture food and Drug Authority would be made functional early.

Funds would be provided on a priority basis for early completion of Nishtar-II Hospital Multan and Sh Zayed Hospital Rahim Yar Khan, the CM assured and hoped that the new OPD block of Ch Pervaiz Elahi Institute of Cardiology Multan would facilitate the patients there.

The chief minister directed to timely complete the Fatima Jinnah Institute of Dental Sciences Jubilee Town and termed universal health coverage programme a novel step and reiterated that every citizen would get universal health insurance.

The citizens of Sahiwal and DG Khan divisions had been provided universal health insurance in the first phase, he said. No such healthcare programme was introduced by any governmentas the PTI-led government would provide quality medical facilities at the doorsteps of the people,he added.

