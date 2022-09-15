Chief Minister Punjab reviews proposals for jail reforms

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi presided over a special meeting pertaining to jail reforms at CMO on Thursday in which various proposals and recommendations were submitted for the welfare of prisoners

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi presided over a special meeting pertaining to jail reforms at CMO on Thursday in which various proposals and recommendations were submitted for the welfare of prisoners.

The CM sought a comprehensive plan within seven days with regard to the jail reforms and said that the prisoners who gave better performance during attaining their education would be given remission in their punishments. While it was also principally decided that the doctors working in the jail hospitals would be given Rs. 1.5 lac special allowance.

It was also recommended during the meeting to give every prisoner 300 minutes on monthly basis in order to talk with their family members.

Pervaiz Elahi directed to provide quality food and eggs in the breakfast to the prisoners. He directed that necessary action should be taken in order to provide foreign prisoners access to their relevant Consul Generals.

It was also decided during the meeting to handover the arrangements of the jail canteen to the utility stores and other mega stores. The CM ordered to undertake prompt measures so as to provide free legal aid to the abandoned prisoners.

He informed that all the prisoners in the prisons would be provided hygiene kits for their cleanliness. He directed to ensure medical check up of the prisoners after every three months and female prisoners should be provided mammogram medical test facility.

He directed that better arrangements should be made for the prisoners and rooms should be properly arranged for their meeting with their family members.

He directed that installation of cooling system in the prisons should be completed in a phased manner.

He said that the arrangements of 43 hospitals of the prisons would be handed over to the Health Department and their further upgradation would also be done. The CM asserted that the prisons should be up to a living standard for the prisoners, adding that he desired to ensure provision of basic human rights to the prisoners in the prisons. He highlighted that the purpose behind reforms was to provide basic facilities to the prisoners.

The CM directed to arrange gymnasium and sports facilities for the detained children in the prisons and appreciated the endeavours of Haba Fawad, Member Jails Reforms Committee for the rights of the imprisoned women and children.

He lauded that Haba Fawad did a commendable work for the protection of the rights of the imprisoned women and children and paid rich tributes to Haba Fawad's performance with regard to jail reforms.

The proposal to provide air conditioned buses to the prisoners for their appearing in the courts also came under review.

Provincial Ministers Muhammad Basharat Raja, Colonel (R) Hashim Dogar, Provincial Adviser Amir Saeed Raan, Principal Secretary to CM Muhammad Khan Bhatti, ACS (Home), Inspector General (Prisons), Members Jail Reforms Committee Hamesh Khan, Haba Fawad, Remal Mohyuddin, Sara Bilal, Hammad Arshad and concerned officials attended the meeting.