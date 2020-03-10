UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Punjab Reviews Situation Arising Due To Coronavirus In Province

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 10:21 PM

Chief Minister Punjab reviews situation arising due to coronavirus in province

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday chaired an emergency meeting in which situation arising due to coronavirus as well as preventive and precautionary measures to cope with it were reviewed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday chaired an emergency meeting in which situation arising due to coronavirus as well as preventive and precautionary measures to cope with it were reviewed.

It was decided during the meeting to make preventive measures more effective in order to save the people of the province from the dangers of coronavirus.

Usman Buzdar while addressing the participants directed that every step should be undertaken to ensure the screening mechanism of passengers arriving from abroad at the airports.

He further directed that close coordination should also be maintained continuously with Federal government and concerned departments, and special attention should be paid on imparting training to doctors, nurses and paramedical staff.

He further maintained that the masses should strictly follow and implement on the preventive measures being given by concerned departments to save themselves from coronavirus. They should also wash their hands frequently, he added.

He said that control room being set up in Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department is monitoring the situation round the clock, adding that Punjab cabinet meeting would also be given briefing about coronavirus.

The Chief Minister said that Cabinet committee by holding meeting tomorrow should take stock of the current situation and also take timely decisions for undertaking additional necessary measures in this regard.

He also directed that an effective awareness campaign should also be continued regarding adopting precautionary measures and saving people from the hazards of coronavirus.

Secretary Primary & Secondary Healthcare also briefed about latest situation regarding coronavirus.

Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, Member Provincial Assembly Sardar Aftab, Secretary Specialized Healthcare & Medical education, Commissioner Lahore Division, Principal Secretary to CM and Secretary Primary & Secondary Healthcare also attended the meeting.

