UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Punjab Saddened At Loss Of Lives In Accident

Sumaira FH Published May 06, 2022 | 05:58 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the loss of precious human lives in a traffic accident near Tibba Sultanpur area in Vehari and extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs.

He directed the administration to provide the best medical facilities to the injured, adding that legal action be taken against the driver responsible for the accident.

More Stories From Pakistan

