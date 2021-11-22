Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar approves measures to control smog

Punjab Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar here Monday approved important steps to overcome smog including a decision to shut all public and private educational institutions on Mondays within the limits of Lahore Metropolitan Corporation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar here Monday approved important steps to overcome smog including a decision to shut all public and private educational institutions on Mondays within the limits of Lahore Metropolitan Corporation.

However, the institutions could conduct virtual classes to continue their studies. All private offices will also be closed on Mondays within the limits of Lahore Metropolitan Corporation and the staff would be able to work from home.

On the direction of CM, Relief Commissioner Punjab Babar Hayat Tarar has issued a notification and the decision would be applicable till January 15, 2022.

In this regard, the CM has stated to take every possible step to overcome smog as the Punjab government has already termed it a calamity. Ban has been imposed on burning of tyres in factories and stumble while burning the solid waste is also banned. Immediate action has been taken on incidents of burning the solid waste and the government would continue to take every possible step to overcome smog. Any negligence in this regard would not be tolerated, he added.