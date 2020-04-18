UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar Condoles Death Of Prominent Businessman Ali Habib

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 18th April 2020 | 08:35 PM

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar condoles death of prominent businessman Ali Habib

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the demise of prominent businessman and head of Indus Motor Company Ali Suleman Habib

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the demise of prominent businessman and head of Indus Motor Company Ali Suleman Habib.

The Chief Minister extended heartfelt sympathies and condolence to the bereaved family members.

While paying tributes to the services of late Ali Suleman Habib for business sector, the CM said that Ali Suleman Habib had a prominent place in business community.

He said that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace andgrant courage and strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparableloss with fortitude

