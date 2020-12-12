UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar Expresses Condolence

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 12th December 2020 | 08:45 PM

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar expresses condolence

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of mother of senior journalist Jawad Malik

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of mother of senior journalist Jawad Malik.

The chief minister extended heartfelt sympathies and condolencewith the heirs of the bereaved family and prayed that may Allah Almightyrest the departed soul in eternal peace.

More Stories From Pakistan

