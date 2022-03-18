UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar Felicitates Hindu Community On Holi

Faizan Hashmi Published March 18, 2022 | 08:58 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has felicitated the Hindu community on the festival of Holi saying that the traditional festival promotes the spirit of brotherhood and goodwill

In his message on Friday, the CM said celebrating happy festivals together promotes societal attachment and affinity.

The sociable bonds of brotherhood, love and peace would be strengthened if moments of joy are celebrated collectively, he commented.

The CM asserted that all the religious minorities, including the Hindu community, are equal citizens of Pakistan who have played an important role in national development. The Hindus, living in Pakistan, are very respectable for all, he added.

