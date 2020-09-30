Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar offers condolence

(@FahadShabbir)

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar offered condolence to senior journalist Liaqat Ansari on the sad demise of his mother

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar offered condolence to senior journalist Liaqat Ansari on the sad demise of his mother.

During a meeting with the journalist here, the Chief Minister extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed to Almighty Allah to grant eternal peace to the departed soul and courage to the bereaved to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude. App/shb-swf/