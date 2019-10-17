Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar orders for resolving young doctors strike issue, hospital problems

A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, which reviewed progress on the programme for improving healthcare facilities in OPDs, emergencies and indoor wards of major hospitals of provincial metropolis besides the issue of young doctors

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar , which reviewed progress on the programme for improving healthcare facilities in OPDs, emergencies and indoor wards of major hospitals of provincial metropolis besides the issue of young doctors.

Sardar Usman Buzdar, while addressing the meeting, said that medical tower would be constructed in Jinnah Hospital. He said that Jinnah Institute of Cardiology would also be established in medical tower. The cardiology unit will have 200 beds, and would have the capacity to expand.

He said that new building of Sheikh Zayed Hospital, Rahim Yar Khan would be constructed at a cost of Rs 6 billion.

He said that Jinnah Hospital Pharmacy would also be expanded. Signboards are being displayed on suitable places in hospitals for providing guidance to the patients. Restoration work of OPD as well as indoor wards has started.

He said that a steel bridge would also be constructed for Jinnah Hospital to provide better passage facility to patients and their attendants.

The CM ordered for accelerating the pace of work for improving the facilities in emergency of Mayo Hospital. Steps should immediately be taken for solving the matters regarding emergency and parking issues in General Hospital Lahore.

Renovation work of the wards of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital should be completed as soon as possible,Chief Minister while directing to complete the radiology tower in Services Hospital by December said that a comprehensive plan should be devised for the new emergency of Services Hospital.

He ordered for submitting a report at the earliest, after identifying a land for setting up new parking for the Children's Hospital. He said that Children's Hospital would be awarded the status of University of Child Health Sciences. He said: "Improving the conditions of the hospitals of the province is our responsibility, those will be encouraged who perform better." He ordered for solving protest issues of young doctors through dialogue. Patients and their attendants are suffering due to strike of young doctors and for him, the issue is highly intolerable and painful, he added.

Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, Principal Secretary to CM Secretary Specialized Healthcare & Medical education, Special Secretary Secondary Health & Medical Education, Vice Chancellor KEMU, Vice Chancellor Fatima Jinnah Medical College, Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute, Principal SIMS, Vice Chancellor Allama Iqbal Medical College, Dean Children Hospital, Medical Director Children Hospital and MSs of Mayo Hospital, General Hospital, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital and Jinnah Hospital also attended the meeting.