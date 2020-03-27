Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar orders probe into Mayo Hospital incident

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of an elderly patient in Mayo Hospital and sought a report from the minister and secretary health.

He directed to hold an impartial inquiry for taking action against those responsible for this negligence.

Such an incident could not be tolerated, asserted the chief minister.