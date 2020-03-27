UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar Orders Probe Into Mayo Hospital Incident

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar orders probe into Mayo Hospital incident

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of an elderly patient in Mayo Hospital and sought a report from the minister and secretary health

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of an elderly patient in Mayo Hospital and sought a report from the minister and secretary health.

He directed to hold an impartial inquiry for taking action against those responsible for this negligence.

Such an incident could not be tolerated, asserted the chief minister.

More Stories From Pakistan

