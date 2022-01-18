Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar seeks report on student abduction

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore about the kidnapping of a student of Samanabad Girls College and directed that her early recovery should be ensured

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore about the kidnapping of a student of Samanabad Girls College and directed that her early recovery should be ensured.

The accused should be arrested without delay, he said and assured to provide justice to the affected family.