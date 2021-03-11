Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar takes notice into fire breaks out in jungle

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday took notice into fire broke out since yesterday in Lashari Walla jungle here and ordered local authority to expedite operation to extinguish the blaze by employing all necessary measures and resources.

Fire spread out across the jungle went uncontrollable today, the second day, and flames were getting appeared from far distance locations. Millions of trees were burnt to ashes with posing severe life threat to indigenous animals, eyewitnesses said.

As per detail, fire had sparked off into the largest jungle of Southern Punjab located at western brink of Head Taunsa Barrage stretched around 5000 km long terrain for undeclared reasons.

Flames of fire were increasing by leaps and bounds following sharp blow of air in the area.

The jungle was also abode of millions of migratory birds, besides a gigantic source of oxygen for the entire Southern belt.

Fire brigades, civil defence and Rescue 1122 couldn't initiate rescue activities yet for the jungle was surrounded from river water.

Assistant Commissioner Kot Addu Fiaz Ali stated in this regard that fire could be put out only through aerial operation. He said rescue operation couldn't be initiated on account of blockage of ground channels by the river water.

On the other hand, locals have suspected rivalry of two indigenous political families who wanted to control jungle. It was worth mentioning that similar fire had erupted in the jungle fortnight ago, leaving trees worth millions of rupees burnt to ashes in almost 200 acres area with dozens of cattle died on the spot.