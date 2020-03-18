Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar takes notice of torture on Alama Nasir Madni

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of torture on Allama Nasir Madni.

He sought a report from the IGP Punjab and directed that legal action be initiated against the accused.

Meanwhile, police have taken immediate action to arrest the criminals.Two guns and a pistol were recovered.

A case has been registered and further legal actionwas in process.