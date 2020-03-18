Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar takes notice of torture on Alama Nasir Madni

- Home
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 06:42 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of torture on Allama Nasir Madni.
He sought a report from the IGP Punjab and directed that legal action be initiated against the accused.
Meanwhile, police have taken immediate action to arrest the criminals.Two guns and a pistol were recovered.
A case has been registered and further legal actionwas in process.