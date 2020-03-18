UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar Takes Notice Of Torture On Alama Nasir Madni

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 06:42 PM

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar takes notice of torture on Alama Nasir Madni

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of torture on Allama Nasir Madni

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of torture on Allama Nasir Madni.

He sought a report from the IGP Punjab and directed that legal action be initiated against the accused.

Meanwhile, police have taken immediate action to arrest the criminals.Two guns and a pistol were recovered.

A case has been registered and further legal actionwas in process.

Related Topics

Police Chief Minister Punjab Punjab Nasir Criminals From Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Dubai Investments rolls out measures to help comba ..

16 minutes ago

Airlift SuspenAirlift Suspends Operations amid Cor ..

25 minutes ago

RTA starts trial run of autonomous vehicle at Expo ..

31 minutes ago

Russia's Roscosmos to Bring Staffers Back Home Fro ..

3 minutes ago

Malaysia Shuts Border With Singapore Amid Coronavi ..

3 minutes ago

Energy Ministry Orders Saudi Aramco to Keep Oil De ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.