Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar takes notice of patients' agitation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of agitation by patients at Expo Centre's field hospital and sought a report from minister and secretary health department.

He directed best healthcare facilities for the patients, adding that balanced diet be provided to them on time.

He said other facilities should also be provided and action be taken in case of negligence.

Chief minister said proper care of patients is the responsibility of the concerned department and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard.