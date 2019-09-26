UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar Visits Jinnah Hospital

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 11:38 PM

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday paid a surprise visit to Jinnah Hospital and reviewed the facilities being provided to the patients

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday paid a surprise visit to Jinnah Hospital and reviewed the facilities being provided to the patients.

He also observed the facilities being provided to the dengue patients and reviewed the process of providing medicines to the patients.

He also inspected the work for making outdoor section more effective and issued necessary instructions for providing best treatment facilities to the dengue patients.

He said the government was spending billions of rupees for providing medicines to the patients, adding, there should be no complaint of non-availability of free of cost medicines.

He directed to complete upgradation work of out door section at the earliest besides ensuring the provision of quality treatment facilities to the patients.

