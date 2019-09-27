Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar visits shelter home at Thokar Niaz Baig

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar paid a surprise visit to a shelter home at Thokar Niaz Baig here after his visit to Jinnah Hospital and met the people staying there

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar paid a surprise visit to a shelter home at Thokar Niaz Baig here after his visit to Jinnah Hospital and met the people staying there.

He also visited the kitchen and checked the standard of food being prepared for people staying at 'Panahgah'.

He tasted the food himself and appreciated the standard of 'Biryani' and 'Zarda'.

When asked by the chief minister, they said they were satisfied with the facilities being provided to them.

Usman Buzdar also inspected various rooms of the Panahgah.

He said that Panahgah was one of the unique initiatives of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.