Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdarregularises WCLA employees

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has accorded approval for regularising employees of the Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA).

This would encourage the staff to work with renewed commitment and zeal and the sense of insecurity will also come to an end now, according to official sources.

The chief minister also disclosed that a decision has been made to expand scope of the WCLA to other cities of the province and necessary steps are being taken in this regard.

He said that the step would help restore historic buildings in different districts to their original shape and grandeur. This would add to overall beauty of the city besides promotion of tourism, he added.

Usman Buzdar said that provincial metropolis and other cities are of historic importance and would be helpful in promotion of tourism as the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is working to develop tourism sector on modern lines.