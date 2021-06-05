UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Punjab Seeks Report

Sat 05th June 2021 | 10:33 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of torture on the doctors in Services Hospital and sought a report from Health Secretary and CCPO Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of torture on the doctors in Services Hospital and sought a report from Health Secretary and CCPO Lahore.

The Chief Minister directed to hold impartial inquiry of the incident and the report should be submitted to the CM's Office, said a handout issued here Saturday.

Usman Buzdar also directed to initiate legal action against the responsible, adding that such a tragic incident could not be tolerated.

