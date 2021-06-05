Chief Minister Punjab Seeks Report
Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 05th June 2021 | 10:33 PM
Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of torture on the doctors in Services Hospital and sought a report from Health Secretary and CCPO Lahore
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of torture on the doctors in Services Hospital and sought a report from Health Secretary and CCPO Lahore.
The Chief Minister directed to hold impartial inquiry of the incident and the report should be submitted to the CM's Office, said a handout issued here Saturday.
Usman Buzdar also directed to initiate legal action against the responsible, adding that such a tragic incident could not be tolerated.