Chief Minister Punjab seeks report

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of torture on the doctors in Services Hospital and sought a report from Health Secretary and CCPO Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of torture on the doctors in Services Hospital and sought a report from Health Secretary and CCPO Lahore.

The Chief Minister directed to hold impartial inquiry of the incident and the report should be submitted to the CM's Office, said a handout issued here Saturday.

Usman Buzdar also directed to initiate legal action against the responsible, adding that such a tragic incident could not be tolerated.