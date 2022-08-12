UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Punjab Seeks Report

Sumaira FH Published August 12, 2022 | 10:36 PM

Chief Minister Punjab seeks report

Punjab Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has sought a report from Inspector General of Police (IGP) about the molestation incident in Layyah and directed to hold an inquiry to investigate the matter

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2022 ) :Punjab Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has sought a report from Inspector General of Police (IGP) about the molestation incident in Layyah and directed to hold an inquiry to investigate the matter.

All the accused should be brought under the grip of law through comprehensive investigations along with the provision of justice to the affectees, he said and made it clear that such an incident was intolerable. The accused, involved in this gruesome crime, would be given exemplary punishment while fulfilling all the requirements of justice, he added.

Meanwhile, the Layyah police have arrested an accused Muhammad Abrar aka 'Babar'.

