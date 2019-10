Chief Minister Usman Buzdar taking notice of rape-cum-murder of a child in Faisalabad, has sought a report from the IG Police

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) : Chief Minister Usman Buzdar taking notice of rape-cum-murder of a child in Faisalabad , has sought a report from the IG Police

He directed that legal action should be taken against the culprit and challan be submitted to the court at the earliest.

The bereaved family will be provided justice at every cost, he added.