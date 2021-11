Chief Minister Punjab seeks report about Rawalpindi fire incident

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday sought a report from Commissioner Rawalpindi division about a fire incident at Sasta Bazaar Rawalpindi.

According to news release, the chief minister directed the administration to investigate theincident and submit a report about the losses.