Chief Minister Punjab seeks report about school rickshaw overturning in Kasur

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has directed to provide the best medical facilities to the children who were injured due to overturning of a school rickshaw in the Khudian tehsil of Kasur.

The CM sought a report from deputy commissioner Kasur and directed that those responsible for the negligence should be identified and action be taken against them.