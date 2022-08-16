UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Punjab Seeks Report About School Rickshaw Overturning In Kasur

Muhammad Irfan Published August 16, 2022 | 09:26 PM

Chief Minister Punjab seeks report about school rickshaw overturning in Kasur

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has directed to provide the best medical facilities to the children who were injured due to overturning of a school rickshaw in the Khudian tehsil of Kasur

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has directed to provide the best medical facilities to the children who were injured due to overturning of a school rickshaw in the Khudian tehsil of Kasur.

The CM sought a report from deputy commissioner Kasur and directed that those responsible for the negligence should be identified and action be taken against them.

Related Topics

Injured Chief Minister Punjab Kasur From Best

Recent Stories

SMEDA starts Industrial Internet of Things in auto ..

SMEDA starts Industrial Internet of Things in automotive sector

1 minute ago
 Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology ce ..

Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology celebrates Pakistan Independence ..

2 minutes ago
 US Tried for Months to Convince Kiev, NATO of Risk ..

US Tried for Months to Convince Kiev, NATO of Risk of Russia Entering Ukraine - ..

10 minutes ago
 US Republican Lawmakers Cheney, Murkowski Face Pri ..

US Republican Lawmakers Cheney, Murkowski Face Primary Challenges From Trump-Bac ..

11 minutes ago
 50 professional beggars held

50 professional beggars held

11 minutes ago
 KP Chief Secretary directs to continue Covid-19 va ..

KP Chief Secretary directs to continue Covid-19 vaccination in teaching hospital ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.