Chief Minister Punjab Seeks Report From CCPO

Sumaira FH 32 seconds ago Fri 10th September 2021 | 08:59 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from CCPO Lahore about the murder of an innocent child in the Badami Bagh area.

He directed that criminals be arrested at the earliest and no stone be left unturned to provide justice to the bereaved heirs.

