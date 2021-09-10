Chief Minister Punjab seeks report from CCPO

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from CCPO Lahore about the murder of an innocent child in the Badami Bagh area

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from CCPO Lahore about the murder of an innocent child in the Badami Bagh area.

He directed that criminals be arrested at the earliest and no stone be left unturned to provide justice to the bereaved heirs.