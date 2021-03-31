UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Punjab Seeks Report From DPO Kasur

Sumaira FH 40 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 08:30 PM

Chief Minister Punjab seeks report from DPO Kasur

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from Kasur district police officer (DPO) about an incident of firing at a vehicle in Kot Radha Kishan in which one woman was killed.

He ordered for the arrest 0fm the culprits at the earliest.

He extended sympathies to the heirs of the deceased woman. The CM directed the administration to provide the best treatment facilities to the injured.

