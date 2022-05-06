Chief Minister Punjab seeks report from Gujranwala commissioner

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz has sought reports from the Gujranwala commissioner and Regional Police Officer (RPO) about the humiliation of the body of a differently-abled girl in Gujrat

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz has sought reports from the Gujranwala commissioner and Regional Police Officer (RPO) about the humiliation of the body of a differently-abled girl in Gujrat.

The chief minister ordered for immediate arrest of the accused and warned that any necrophilia incident is intolerable in society.