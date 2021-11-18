Chief Minister Punjab seeks report from IG police

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday sought a report from IG Punjab Police about a firing incident in a suburban village of Kasur

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday sought a report from IG Punjab Police about a firing incident in a suburban village of Kasur.

The CM directed for early arrest of the culprits along with the provision of justice to the bereaved families.