Chief Minister Punjab Seeks Report From IG Police
Faizan Hashmi 33 seconds ago Thu 18th November 2021 | 09:51 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday sought a report from IG Punjab Police about a firing incident in a suburban village of Kasur.
The CM directed for early arrest of the culprits along with the provision of justice to the bereaved families.