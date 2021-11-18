UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Punjab Seeks Report From IG Police

Thu 18th November 2021 | 09:51 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday sought a report from IG Punjab Police about a firing incident in a suburban village of Kasur.

The CM directed for early arrest of the culprits along with the provision of justice to the bereaved families.

