Chief Minister Punjab seeks report from IGP

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has sought a report from Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab about the martyrdom of Dolphin Force official Qasim due to criminals' firing in the Defense-C area and ordered their immediate arrest for taking legal action.

He also extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family and said that the Punjab government shares their grief.