Chief Minister Punjab seeks report from RPO

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from RPO Sheikhupura about an incident of torturing the polio team by the housing scheme staff and a house owner of SA Garden Housing Scheme.

The police arrested the house owner Adil Ejaz, employees Kazim Abbas and Tauqeer Abbas after registering a case against them, said a handout issued here on Friday.

The CM has termed the incident highly condemnable, as well as intolerable, and directed to take special measures to protect polio teams and also ordered for strict action against the accused.