Chief Minister Punjab Seeks Report From RPO Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 09:39 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from RPO Faisalabad about a grisly incident of gouging out the eyes of a citizen in the precinct of PS Muhammad Wala in Chiniot.

While directing to ensure the best treatment for the affected citizen, the CM orderedto take strict action against the arrested accused.

