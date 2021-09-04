Chief Minister Punjab seeks report from RPO Gujranwala

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of a firing incident outside the Sessions Court Hafizabad and sought a report from Regional Police Officer (RPO) Gujranwala.

He directed to early arrest the accused of the incident and also directed that justice be provided to heirs of deceased at every cost.