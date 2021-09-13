UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Punjab Seeks Report From RPO Sargodha

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 13th September 2021 | 09:00 PM

Chief Minister Punjab seeks report from RPO Sargodha

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from RPO Sargodha about the murder of a 13-year-old boy in the precinct of PS Harnoli in Mianwali

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from RPO Sargodha about the murder of a 13-year-old boy in the precinct of PS Harnoli in Mianwali.

According to official sources, the CM directed immediate arrest of criminals for further legalaction. He also extended sympathies to the affected family and assured them of the provisionof justice.

