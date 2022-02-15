Chief Minister Punjab seeks report from Secy SHC&ME

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken a notice with regard to the matter of a video getting viral on social media of a citizen coming for getting the treatment of his son in Fatima Memorial Hospital by Sehat Card

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken a notice with regard to the matter of a video getting viral on social media of a citizen coming for getting the treatment of his son in Fatima Memorial Hospital by Sehat Card.

The chief minister sought a report from Secretary Specialized Healthcare & Medical education (SHC&ME) and ordered to hold an inquiry in this regard.