Chief Minister Punjab seeks report of kidnap-cum-murder incident

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Saturday took notice of the kidnap-cum-murder incident of a girl in the surrounding area of Multan and sought a report from the Inspector General of Police (IGP).

The CM directed to bring the atrocious accused in the stern grip of law at the earliest and directed to provide justice to the heirs at any cost.

He stated that the accused deserved stern punishment according to the law. The CM expressed his deep sense of sorrow and grief with the heirs and assured them to provide justice.