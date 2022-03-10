Chief Minister Punjab Seeks Report On Death Of Accused In Police Custody
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 10, 2022 | 12:09 AM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from RPO Sheikhupura about the death of an accused in the custody of Raja Jang Police, Kasur.
The chief minister directed to submit a report after investigation. He said that legal action should be taken against the responsible and assured that justice will be served to the heirs.