Chief Minister Punjab seeks report on female student murder

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar sought a report from RPO Gujranwala about the murder of a female student in Majra village of Gujrat.

He directed to provide justice to the bereaved family and strict legal action be takenagainst the arrested accused. He also extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs.