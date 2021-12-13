UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Punjab Seeks Report On Firing Incident

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 13th December 2021 | 07:07 PM

Chief Minister Punjab seeks report on firing incident

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from the IG police about the firing incident at a marriage ceremony in Ferozewala and ordered for legal action against the delinquent police officials

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from the IG police about the firing incident at a marriage ceremony in Ferozewala and ordered for legal action against the delinquent police officials.

According to official sources on Monday, the CM said that such an incident was intolerable and disciplinary action be initiated against those involved in it.

Related Topics

Firing Chief Minister Police Punjab Marriage Ferozewala From Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Yas Island’s Experience Hub, Israel’s Amsalem ..

Yas Island’s Experience Hub, Israel’s Amsalem Tours and Travel partner to bo ..

12 minutes ago
 Three-week flower exhibition starts at Islamia Col ..

Three-week flower exhibition starts at Islamia College Peshawar

2 minutes ago
 Wizz Air Abu Dhabi to start flights to Krasnodar, ..

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi to start flights to Krasnodar, Russia

27 minutes ago
 UAEU’s comprehensive strategy for innovation pre ..

UAEU’s comprehensive strategy for innovation prepares it to ‎serve nation in ..

27 minutes ago
 Over 400 patients treated, provided medicines at f ..

Over 400 patients treated, provided medicines at free medical camp

2 minutes ago
 Prime Minister launches health insurance facility ..

Prime Minister launches health insurance facility for whole of Punjab

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.