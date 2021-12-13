Chief Minister Punjab seeks report on firing incident

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from the IG police about the firing incident at a marriage ceremony in Ferozewala and ordered for legal action against the delinquent police officials

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from the IG police about the firing incident at a marriage ceremony in Ferozewala and ordered for legal action against the delinquent police officials.

According to official sources on Monday, the CM said that such an incident was intolerable and disciplinary action be initiated against those involved in it.