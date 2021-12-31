UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Punjab Seeks Report On Firing Incident

Sumaira FH Published December 31, 2021 | 08:45 PM

Chief Minister Punjab seeks report on firing incident

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from CPO Rawalpindi about the incident in which a civilian was injured due to firing by police in Rawalpindi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from CPO Rawalpindi about the incident in which a civilian was injured due to firing by police in Rawalpindi.

He directed to take legal action against the policemen adding that the best medical facilities be provided to the injured.

Meanwhile, police personnel have been suspended after registering a case against them.

