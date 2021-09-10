UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Punjab Seeks Report On Girl Murder

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 10th September 2021 | 07:59 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from RPO Multan about kidnap-cum-murder case of a seven-year-old girl in the Shah Shams area.He ordered for the arrest of the accused at the earliest.

The CM also extended sympathies to the bereaved family and assured them of provision of justice.

