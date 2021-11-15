Chief Minister Punjab seeks report on kidnap incident

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from Regional Police Officer (RPO) Faisalabad about the kidnap-for-ransom of a Khurrianwala factory owner

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from Regional Police Officer (RPO) Faisalabad about the kidnap-for-ransom of a Khurrianwala factory owner.

He ordered for safe recovery of the abductee along with the arrest of the culprits.