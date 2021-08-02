Chief Minister Punjab seeks report on loss of human lives

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed grief over the loss four human lives in roof collapse of an under-construction house in Faisalabad.

The chief minister directed the administration to provide the best treatment facilitiesto the injured. He extended sympathies to the bereaved family.

He also sought a report from Commissioner Faisalabad.