Chief Minister Punjab Seeks Report On Loss Of Human Lives
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 19 seconds ago Mon 02nd August 2021 | 07:06 PM
Punjab Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed grief over the loss four human lives in roof collapse of an under-construction house in Faisalabad
The chief minister directed the administration to provide the best treatment facilitiesto the injured. He extended sympathies to the bereaved family.
He also sought a report from Commissioner Faisalabad.