UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Punjab Seeks Report On Loss Of Human Lives

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 19 seconds ago Mon 02nd August 2021 | 07:06 PM

Chief Minister Punjab seeks report on loss of human lives

Punjab Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed grief over the loss four human lives in roof collapse of an under-construction house in Faisalabad

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed grief over the loss four human lives in roof collapse of an under-construction house in Faisalabad.

The chief minister directed the administration to provide the best treatment facilitiesto the injured. He extended sympathies to the bereaved family.

He also sought a report from Commissioner Faisalabad.

Related Topics

Injured Faisalabad Chief Minister Chief Minister Punjab Punjab Family From Best Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

DNA of prime suspect in minor girl molestation-mur ..

DNA of prime suspect in minor girl molestation-murder case returns positive: Adv ..

16 seconds ago
 Punjab to participate in Dubai expo: Mian Aslam

Punjab to participate in Dubai expo: Mian Aslam

18 seconds ago
 Educationist condemns lockdown of IIOJK

Educationist condemns lockdown of IIOJK

21 seconds ago
 Over 110 Foreign Officials Ready to Attend Swearin ..

Over 110 Foreign Officials Ready to Attend Swearing-In of Iran's New President - ..

23 seconds ago
 The Bank of Punjab and McDonald’s Pakistan signs ..

The Bank of Punjab and McDonald’s Pakistan signs MoU for installation of ATMs ..

49 minutes ago
 UAE-Jordanian Parliamentary Friendship Committee h ..

UAE-Jordanian Parliamentary Friendship Committee holds remote meeting

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.