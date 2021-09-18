Chief Minister Punjab seeks report over child death

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from Secretary Health regarding death of a 6-year-old child due to alleged negligence of doctor in the area of Rajanpur

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from Secretary Health regarding death of a 6-year-old child due to alleged negligence of doctor in the area of Rajanpur.

Usman Buzdar directed to hold inquiry against the responsible and said that negligence in the treatment and looking after patients in the hospitals will not be tolerated.

The CM extended heartfelt sympathies and condolence with the bereaved family of deceased child.