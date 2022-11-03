UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Punjab Suspends SHO, Others Over Video Statement Leak

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 03, 2022 | 09:24 PM

Chief Minister Punjab suspends SHO, others over video statement leak

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has suspended the entire police station team concerned including SHO over leaking video statement of accused arrested in firing incident on PTI chief Imran Khan's container

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has suspended the entire police station team concerned including SHO over leaking video statement of accused arrested in firing incident on PTI chief Imran Khan's container.

Chairing a meeting here, the chief minister directed the Inspector General of Police to take legal action against the police officials involved in leaking the video.

The chief minister directed to hold inquiry into the incident. He said that mobile phones of all police officials have been taken into custody and a forensic audit will be conducted. He said that the facts about the video leak will be surfaced.

The meeting also reviewed the firing incident on Imran Khan' container.

Speaker Punjab Assembly Sibtain Khan, MPA Hafiz Ammar Yasir, Shafqat Mehmood, Akhtar Malik, IGP, Principal Secretary to CM, Commissioner, CCPO Lahore and other officers concerned attended the meeting.

