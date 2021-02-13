Chief Minister Punjab takes aerial view of Burewala

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, during his visit to Cholistan, took an aerial view of Burewala city.

The pilot took a low flight on Burewala on the instructions of Chief Minister, said a handout issued here on Saturday.

Usman Buzdar inspected the civic amenities in the city and took prompt notice of the traffic jam on Burewala Vehari Road near Chanoo More Sabzi Mandi and directed the Deputy Commissioner and DPO Vehari to reach the spot.

He further directed to take immediate steps to keep the traffic flow smooth in their presence and submit their report to the CM office in this regard.

Usman Buzdar said that he considers the problems of the people as his own. He said that the officers cannot gage the mental stress being faced by the people in the traffic jam. "I will soon visit Vehari and Burewala to review the steps taken for providing relief to the people in the city" he added.